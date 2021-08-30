Weather

Ida’s remnants to ‘inundate’ Mississippi with rain, storm surge this week

Men walk down a flooded street in the Shoreline Park community of Bay St. Louis after Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021.
Men walk down a flooded street in the Shoreline Park community of Bay St. Louis after Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Heavy rain, flash flooding and “dangerous” storm surge remain threats for much of coastal Mississippi as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida continue moving inland.

The powerful storm system, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, continued its trek north-northeast into western Mississippi on Monday afternoon, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ida has slowed to a crawl, however, traveling at just 9 mph.

The storm has already dumped more than 10 inches of rain across southern Louisiana and Mississippi, and is expected to dump an additional 2 to 4 inches through Tuesday “with localized higher amounts possible,” forecasters say. Some areas, especially low lying ones, could see maximum accumulations of 24 inches.

“Dangerous storm surge inundation will continue into [Monday] afternoon along portions of the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama,” according to the NHC. Heavy rainfall will last through the evening across areas of southeast Louisiana, Mississippi and western Alabama, causing “considerable flash and urban flooding, and significant river flooding impacts.”

Ida04.jpg
Pontiac Drive in the Jourdan River Shores community in Kiln dealt with more than 8 feet of floodwater from Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatcy.com

A flash flood warning was issued for Biloxi, Pascagoula and Gautier, Mississippi on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, and rising floodwaters has prompted water rescues in nearby Jackson County.

“Almost every street is taking on water,” Pascagoula police said, The Sun Herald reported. “For your safety, we are asking everyone to please STAY OFF THE ROADS! We have roads collecting water that do not normally flood.”

Middle and northern Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle will also see heavy downpours over the next few days as Ida pushes northeast toward the Middle Tennessee and Ohio valleys, weather officials say.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
