Hail, strong thunderstorms possible in Wichita area, with a cold snap on the way

With two incoming cold fronts, Kansans might be in for a week of rain, hail and heat.

According to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook this morning, strong thunderstorms are possible across central Kansas this evening and late tonight, with pea- to dime-size hail and winds up to 50 mph.

Wednesday could present the same for southern Kansas, according to the NWS.

While Thursday is predicted to be clear of thunderstorms, strong and severe thunderstorms are possible on Friday evening across central Kansas and Saturday morning across southern Kansas, according to the NWS.

This time, quarter-size hail and damaging winds up to 60 mph are possible as well as localized flooding.

In between the two cold fronts, temperatures are expected to rise above normal for this time of year. The heat index values are expected to be around 100 on Friday, according to the NWS.