Prepare to cover your plants as temps could near freezing, Wichita meteorologist says

The National Weather Service in Wichita said temperatures overnight Monday and Tuesday could drop close to freezing and people should consider protecting their plants. National Weather Service

Maybe you recently visited an area greenhouse and picked up your flowers and veggies and then decided to plant. Now it’s time to start thinking about protecting your investment.

Temperatures across the Wichita area are expected to be close to freezing overnight Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Wichita said Friday morning. During that time, a frost advisory is in place for an area southeast of Hutchinson. To the northwest of Hutchinson is a freeze warning/watch.

The NWS said people in the frost area should cover their plants before sunset to help the plants retain heat. In the freeze, it’s advised to move “sensitive plants inside ... because the freeze will likely kill them.”

Next week’s cold weather is common for the time of year and usually marks the last freeze of the season, according to NWS meteorologist Vanessa Pearce.

Friday’s rain should stop by 8 or 9 p.m. in the Wichita area and dropped no more than six-tenths of an inch of rain, she said. Some areas of Kansas saw snow Friday morning, with the highest official measurement being 4.5 inches in Goodland, she said.

In the Wichita area, rain and even a mix of rain and snow could fall Monday night. Highs next week are slated to be in the 50s until reaching the mid-60s on Friday.

How will the weather be next weekend?

“We’ll see what it brings,” she said.

[11:21am, April 16] - Snow continues to fall across parts of the I-70 corridor west of Salina, with mostly rain elsewhere. Where snow is falling, up to an inch of snow is possible, but the impact should be minor. #kswx pic.twitter.com/PqgyLMUOq1 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 16, 2021