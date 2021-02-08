Cold snap could bring longest stretch of sub-freezing days since 1983, NWS Wichita says

If the frigid weather continues into next week, portions of Kansas could see their longest stretch of sub-freezing days in nearly 40 years.

The National Weather Service in Wichita tweeted Monday that below-freezing temperatures are “looking probable” through at least Feb. 17. If that happens, “it’ll be the longest number of consecutive sub-freezing days for many locations across central and eastern Kansas since December 1983,” the tweet says.

Temperatures for the next several days are expected to be bitter cold, with daytime highs in the teens and mid-20s to low-30s and overnight lows dropping to single digits.

Forecasts predict sub-zero wind chills throughout the week, too, with some of the coldest coming Friday and Saturday.

Patchy freezing drizzle mixed with snow flurries is likely to continue across the region through midday Monday; the National Weather Service warns that roads and walkways “will become very slick and hazardous.”

In Wichita, the afternoon high Monday is expected to near 16 degrees, with wind chill values as low as -2. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation and 13- to 15- mph north winds gusting as high as 21 mph. Monday night the low is expected to be around 8 degrees with patchy flurries and freezing drizzle, forecasters predict.

Tuesday is expected be cloudy with a high near 20 degrees but the morning wind chill could dip to a frigid -7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds will likely be in the teens, gusting to the low 20s. Tuesday night’s forecast shows continued cloudy conditions, with a low of around 15 degrees.

Ongoing wintry precipitation and little to no sunshine is also likely, setting the stage for miserable conditions outdoors and potentially hazardous conditions for travelers.

In preparation for the storm, the city of Wichita on Saturday morning activated its road crews and has kept them treating the city’s arterial and secondary streets and school routes with a salt-and-sand mix to help melt ice and provide traction for drivers.

Most roads in residential neighborhoods will continue to be ice- and snow-packed, however, because they are not part of the city’s treatment plan — and motorists should take extra care driving on them.

The city’s full fleet of 60 trucks will continue to work round the clock as needed in the coming days, Ben Nelson, interim assistant director for Wichita’s public works department, said Monday. He added that the storm “is going to present some unique challenges” for road crews, but “we’re doing our best to keep up with road conditions.”

“This is not a normal winter weather storm for us. I think instead of having Kansas weather like we’re used to, we’re having arctic weather here in Kansas,” he said.