End of the 90s? Lower temperatures in store for Wichita area later this week
If last week’s cooler weather left you wondering when fall-like temperatures will be here to stay, local meteorologists have some good news.
A slow-moving storm system expected to drift into the Wichita area mid-week will not only bring rain but also drop daytime highs into a more normal range for this time of year.
Brad Ketcham, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wichita, said starting Thursday, the area will return to “more seasonal” temperatures, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-50s.
Wednesday will still be “a touch warm” as the cool down begins, he said.
But even it will be “closer to normal,” with a high of around 84 to 88 degrees.
A chance of rain will accompany the more autumnal weather, forecasters say. Ketcham predicts possible showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday that will likely increase into the evening and overnight hours.
“We’re looking at a pretty good rain event for Wednesday night into Thursday, for sure.”
But severe storms are unlikely, Ketcham said. Most places will see scattered showers, although there will likely be pockets of heavier rain that could drop a half an inch to an inch or two.
“It’s going to be hit or miss for the next couple of days,” he said.
The wet weather could continue into Saturday or early Sunday, the National Weather Service tweeted.
“Since we’ve been kind of in this dry period, it’s actually going to be a welcome change,” Ketcham said.
But have the 90-degree weather come to an end?
Forecasters say yes — at least for the next several days.
“It stays through the weekend and actually even into next week,” Ketcham said. “We’re going to keep this fall weather around for at least the next five to seven days.”
