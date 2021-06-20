Cold front means 26-degree drop in Wichita high temperature, weather service predicts

The National Weather Service predicts cooler weather across Kansas on Monday and Tuesday, thanks to a cold front. The forecasted high temperature on Monday in Wichita is expected to be 26 degrees cooler than Sunday’s high. NWS Wichita

A cold front moving through Kansas is predicted to drop high temperatures in Wichita by 26 degrees in one day.

The National Weather Service office in Wichita reported a high of 102 degrees on Sunday. The NWS forecast calls for a high of around 76 degrees on Monday.

“A much needed break from the heat is expected tomorrow and Tuesday as temps dive below seasonable normal,” NWS Wichita said in a tweet. “Lingering showers and storms will continue tomorrow across southern KS with full sunshine returning by Tuesday.”

Normal high temperatures are around 89 degrees this time of year, with normal lows around 74 degrees.

The cooler weather will be thanks to a slow, southward-moving cold front, which is also predicted to bring the potential for severe storms. Scattered storms are expected across the region Sunday night into Monday morning. Nickel-sized hail and damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

The NWS weather forecast for Wichita calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m. Sunday, with an overnight low temperature around 64 degrees. Daytime Monday has a 60% chance for precipitation, mainly before 11 a.m., before the sky turns mostly sunny. The high temperature will be around 76 degrees.

Monday night is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low around 57 degrees. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 84 degrees. Temperatures will return to the 90s on Wednesday, then possibly 100 degrees on Thursday. Storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday.

June 2021 has so far been drier than normal in Wichita. The weather service has recorded 0.92 inches of rain this month at Eisenhower National Airport, compared with the 3.37 inches that is normal month-to-date.