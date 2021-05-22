Preliminary estimates show the extent of flood damage in Natoma, Kansas

More than half of the homes in Natoma, Kansas, were damaged after recent heavy rain caused Paradise Creek to flood, according to preliminary estimates.

Mayor Rick Dunlap said the roughly 350-person community has about 250 homes. About 120 homes had moderate to severe damage and about another 15 are a total loss, he said.

About 22 businesses had water damage and one is possibly a total loss, he said.

“It’s extensive,” he said. “People have lost their homes.”

Only two people in the town have flood insurance, he said.

Rain forced the creek to flood May 16, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS measures the creek near Paradise, which is about 8 miles downstream from Natoma. The creek at that location starts to flood once it reaches around 14 feet, according to the National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Kleinsasser.

The creek passed the 14-foot threshold at around 2 p.m. Sunday, data shows. It reached a high of 21.27 feet at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

The currents were too strong for boats, Dunlap said, so a “high loader” with a bucket had to be used to rescue between 30 and 40 people Sunday morning.

Water levels reached as high as 2 feet in some homes, said Chris Rhodes, the Osborne County Emergency Preparedness director.

And while the creek level eventually started to recede, some people are still dealing with flooded basements. Draining the water too fast could disrupt the surrounding water pressures and cause foundations to collapse, Rhodes said.

Now, the majority of people are dealing with cleanup, Dunlap said. The worst areas are those closest to the creek, which runs through the south part of the town.

Donations have also started to pour in. Dunlap said the biggest needs are for 5-10 gallon sprayers to spread bleach on mold, sump pumps, dehumidifiers and fans. Donations can be dropped off at city hall.

The needs will likely change over time.

In a news release Friday, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management said “most homeowners and renters insurance does not cover flooding.” Low-interest disaster loans could be available through the Small Business Association, KDEM said.

KDEM is wanting to collect information from impacted residents and asking them to call 785-646-2522 or e-mail ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil.

KDEM also offered several tips for what to do after a flood. The tips include taking photos and videos of all items before removing them and disposing of them, photographing serial numbers on large appliances and keeping receipts.

More information on cleaning up after a flood can be found at floodsmart.gov/flood/document-damage.