Storm heading toward Wichita area could bring heavy rain, flooding, hail, lightning

Another round of wet weather is headed for the Wichita area.

The National Weather Service predicts thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to a hazardous weather outlook.

“Scattered thunderstorms have moved in from Oklahoma and begun to develop across south central Kansas,” NWS Wichita said in a tweet. Over the next hour, “thunderstorms are expected to continue to expand in coverage and development.

The main threats will be heavy rain, localized flooding and lightning. Small hail the size of peas to nickels could also fall. Wind speeds are expected to be 40-50 mph.

In the city of Wichita, the weather service forecasts a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Precipitation chances increase to 70% overnight, then continue Wednesday morning at 60%.

Periodic chances for thunderstorms will continue through Sunday, with stronger storms possible on Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS hazardous weather outlook states. Meteorologists say localized heavy rain is expected to be the main threat.

The weather service predicts more than 1.5 inches of rain across southeast Kansas from Tuesday through Thursday, with rainfall amounts between half an inch and 1.5 inches in south-central, central and northeast Kansas.

On Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency declaration for flooding in several counties.

“We urge residents to be aware of their safety,” Kelly said in a statement. “Flood waters can be deceptive. Although people often think of tornadoes as the big destructive force of nature in Kansas, floods can be just as damaging, if not more so. Floods affect many, many square miles, destroying or damaging roads, bridges, power lines and other vital infrastructure. I am signing this declaration to help these county governments quickly restore infrastructure and get things back to normal for their citizens.”

In Osborne County, about a third of the population of Natoma was displaced by flooding on Sunday.

“The south side of town is under water from Paradise Creek,” NWS storm reports said that morning. “Emergency management is estimating that over 100 people have now been displaced. Evacuations and boat rescues are still underway.”

More than 8 inches of rainfall had been reported upstream at Codell.

“I was relieved to hear that there have been no injuries or fatalities, and individuals have been evacuated from their homes and moved to a safe location,” Rep. Tracey Mann said Tuesday in a statement about the flooding in Natoma. “As the water continues to recede, I will continue to speak with local officials as they survey the damage and ensure I am offering support where the community needs it.”