Up to 6 inches of snow possible in parts of Kansas. Here’s what NWS predicts near you.

Meteorologists predict several inches of snowfall across much of Kansas late Monday night into Tuesday morning. (April 19, 2021) NWS Wichita

Snowfall predictions for the upcoming springtime snowstorm have increased to as much as 6 inches in some areas of Kansas, prompting officials to warn of wintry weather risks.

Colder air starting late Monday night is expected to bring sub-freezing temperatures and turn rain into a slushy, wet snow across much of the state.

The National Weather Service office in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory for much of central, northeast and southeast Kansas. Those areas north and east of Wichita have the greatest risk of travel impacts with slick roads and bridges. Power outages are also possible.

“Plan on slushy roadways with some slick spots,” NWS forecasters wrote in the winter weather advisory issued Monday afternoon. “The hazardous conditions will impact the early morning commute Tuesday. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible, especially along the Interstate 70 corridor.

“Most of the snow accumulation will occur on grassy surfaces with snow expected to melt off during the afternoon. Besides the snowfall, sub-freezing temperatures are expected late tonight through early Tuesday morning, which could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possible damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

Temperatures may get as low as 25 degrees in some areas.

Snowfall amounts

An NWS Wichita map issued Monday afternoon includes forecasted snowfall accumulations through Tuesday.

Areas north of I-70 will likely receive the most snow, with 4-6 inches predicted in Mankato, Concordia and Clay Center. The Osborne and Beloit areas could receive closer to 6-8 inches of snow.

Running along the interstate, Hays, Salina and the Manhattan areas are expected to get 3-4 inches of snow. Farther south, a band from roughly Great Bend to McPherson to Topeka is forecasted for 2-3 inches. A band roughly along Larned, Lyons, Marion and Emporia is expected to get 1-2 inches.

Wichita, Hutchinson, El Dorado and surrounding areas are expected to get a trace to 1 inch of snow. Near the Oklahoma border, Wellington, Winfield and Medicine Lodge likely won’t get measurable snow.

In southeast Kansas, areas north of Chanute and Pittsburg are expected to get 2-3 inches while Eureka, Fredonia and Coffeyville are in the trace to 1-inch range.

Snowfall timing

The weather service predicts that snow will begin falling in north-central Kansas between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. The heaviest snow is expected between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. That includes Russell, Salina and Great Bend.

In south-central Kansas, snow will start falling between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., with the heaviest amounts between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. That includes Hutchinson, Wichita and Newton.

In southeast Kansas, the Eureka, Chanute and Iola areas will start getting snow between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The heaviest snow will fall between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Wichita weather forecast

The NWS forecast for the city of Wichita predicts rain mixed with snow, mainly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. The overnight low temperature will be around 31 degrees with a blustery north to northeast wind with gusts of up to 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with a total nighttime snowfall of less than half an inch.

Daytime Tuesday is expected to have a rain and snow mix before noon, followed by a chance of rain until around 2 p.m. The high temperature will be near 47 degrees with wind gusts of up to 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than half an inch.

A widespread frost is expected after 3 a.m. and before 9 a.m. Wednesday with a low temperature around 29 degrees. Daytime Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees.

Any measurable snow on Tuesday in Wichita would be tied for the second-latest spring snowfall on record. The latest measurable snowfall was 0.2 inches on April 23, 2013, weather service records show. The latest non-measurable snowfall was trace amounts on May 2, 2013, NWS Wichita said on Twitter.

Tuesday snowfall could break the 103-year-old daily record for April 20, which is 0.1 inches set in 1918.

Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to be near record-breaking cold. The current cold records are 31 degrees for April 20 and 28 degrees for April 21.

How to check Kansas road conditions

Drivers can check a map of Kansas highway weather safety conditions at www.kandrive.org/kandrive. Kansas Department of Transportation statewide highway traffic cameras and Wichita cameras are also available online.

Internet users can also follow the paths of Wichita snowplows at www.wichita.gov/PWU/Pages/SnowRemoval.aspx.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management encourages travelers to prepare a home emergency kit that includes food, water, medications, extra clothing, flashlights and batteries, battery-operated NOAA weather radio and other necessities. When traveling during winter storms, fill the fuel tank, charge your cellphone and bring an emergency kit, the state agency advises.

If you know of a closing, cancellation or postponement because of the snowstorm, please email details to The Wichita Eagle at online@wichitaeagle.com. Weather-related photos and videos can be submitted to The Eagle online at www.kansas.com/customer-service/submit-photo/.