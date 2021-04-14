Snow in Kansas? Here’s when and where NWS forecasters say snow is most likely to fall

This map issued Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service shows the forecasted chance for rain across central Kansas. (April 14, 2021) NWS Wichita

Wet snow is expected to fall in parts of Kansas Thursday night after a frost during the early morning hours.

The National Weather Service office in Wichita has issued a frost advisory for 3-8 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s in parts of north-central and southeast Kansas. Freezing temperatures and frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation.

Rain is expected across much of the state, starting late Thursday. Most areas will see at least half an inch of rain through Friday evening, but some areas could have a wet snow with little to no accumulating.

“Light, slushy snow accumulations are possible across parts of north-central Kansas late Thursday night into Friday,” NWS Wichita forecasters wrote in a Wednesday afternoon hazardous weather outlook. “A few thunderstorms are possible across central and southern Kansas Thursday evening through Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected.”

A weather service map on Twitter showed the greatest chance of snow is northwest of Wichita, approximately along and north of a line from Great Bend to Concordia.

“Widespread precipitation will develop Thursday and continue into the day Friday,” the tweet said. “While most will see rain, parts of north-central Kansas may mix with, or change to, snow by Friday morning as colder air moves in. Where snow develops, light slushy accumulations are possible.”

Across the region, high temperatures on Friday are expected to be much cooler than normal. Precipitation, clouds and north winds will result in high in the 40s, instead of the seasonal highs in the 60s for this time of year.

The weather service forecast for Wichita, as of Wednesday evening, does not include snow in the city.

Thursday has a 50% chance for rain, mainly after 4 p.m., with a high near 56 degrees. Thursday night rain chances increase to 80%, with thunderstorm chances increasing after 7 p.m. The overnight low is expected to be around 42 degrees with wind gusts of up to 18 mph.

Friday has an 80% chance of precipitation with a high near 47 degrees.

While the rain is expected to clear for the weekend, cold temperatures remain in the forecast. There could be areas of frost in Wichita Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“There will likely be multiple opportunities for frost and or freeze conditions next week,” forecasters wrote in the hazardous weather outlook for the NWS Wichita service area of central, south-central and southeast Kansas.