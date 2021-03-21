100% chance for rain in Wichita as National Weather Service forecasts wet Monday

Wichita has a 100% chance for precipitation on Monday with the National Weather Service predicting 1-1.5 inches of rain in the city. NWS Wichita

A wet Monday is in the forecast for much of Kansas, meteorologists predict.

Wichita has a 100% chance for precipitation on Monday, the National Weather Service predicts. The city is expected to get 1-1.5 inches of rain, an NWS Wichita forecast map shows.

Rainstorms are expected to start overnight and last through Tuesday morning across the entire NWS Wichita service area in central, south-central and southeast Kansas. Thunderstorms early Monday morning bring a chance for small hail and gusty winds, forecasters wrote in a hazardous weather outlook.

While thunderstorms are possible, weather experts do not predict strong or severe storms during daytime Monday or overnight into Tuesday.

Wichita’s NWS forecast starts with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 5 a.m. Monday. Daytime Monday has a 100% chance for rain, with rain mainly before 1 p.m. followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Overnight Monday into Tuesday has a 90% chance for rain, with a 20% chance for daytime Tuesday.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to be around 56 degrees with wind gusts of up to 26 mph. Monday night’s low will be around 44 degrees with winds of up to 24 mph.

South-central and southeast Kansas are forecasted to get 0.5-1.5 inches of rain from the storm, while north-central Kansas is forecasted to get 1.5-3 inches of rain.

If Wichita gets toward the higher end of the forecasted rainfall, the storm could break a 42-year-old record. The weather service’s March 22 daily rainfall record for the city is 1.41 inches, set in 1979.