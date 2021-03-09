Up to quarter-sized hail, heavy rain in Wichita forecast

The National Weather Service predicts a chance for thunderstorms across much of Kansas on Wednesday. NWS Wichita

Severe thunderstorms could drop heavy rain and hail in the Wichita area, weather forecasters predict.

“There is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening and Wednesday night, mainly along and east of a Marion to Wichita to Wellington line,” the National Weather Service office in Wichita said in a hazardous weather outlook. “The main threats will be hail up to quarter size and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.”

Areas west of that line can expect strong thunderstorms.

Prior to the arrival of the storms, much of central Kansas will face extreme fire danger, while the southeastern part of the state will have very high fire danger. Warm temperatures with highs in the low 70s and gusty winds of up to 40 mph are expected.

The weather service has issued a regional fire weather watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control,” NWS forecasters said. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The rain chances will continue after Wednesday night, as the entire region has a potential for locally heavy rainfall through Sunday. Thunderstorms can also be expected.

“Snow may mix with the rain across central Kansas, especially late in the weekend, though little if any snow accumulation is expected at this time,” the hazardous weather outlook said.

The forecasts were current as of Tuesday morning.

In Wichita, the NWS forecast calls for a high near 77 degrees on Wednesday with a south wind of 22-28 mph and gusts as high as 37 mph. Wednesday night brings a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms with a low of around 47 degrees and wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday is predicted to be mostly sunny until a 40% chance for rain Thursday night. Friday and Saturday both have a 70% chance of precipitation, while Sunday has a 50% chance and Monday has a 20% chance.