1-3 inches of more snow expected tonight in Wichita area as cold temps break records

The snow outside your home is about to get deeper.

The National Weather Service office in Wichita predicts 1-3 inches of new snow accumulation tonight in portions of south-central and southeast Kansas as wintry weather continues to batter the region.

The snowstorm is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with the highest amounts near the Oklahoma border. The weather service issued a winter weather advisory, effective from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., for Allen, Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Sedgwick, Sumner, Wilson and Woodson counties.

In Wichita, the NWS forecast calls for a 70% chance of precipitation, with 1-2 inches of new snow accumulation. Flurries may start before 8 p.m., but the best chance for snow will be between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. The low temperature will be around 5 degrees with a wind chill as low as negative 7.

If it feels like you just shoveled your sidewalk and driveway, at least it shouldn’t feel as cold the next time you do it. The wind child warning expired at noon Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to have a high of 19 degrees.

No additional snow is in the Wichita forecast after Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start trending warmer, but the city isn’t expected to get above freezing until Saturday.

Cold temperatures have officially broken five NWS records in Wichita and a sixth is likely to be broken today.

Sunday was the coldest Valentine’s Day on record, setting new marks for record low and coolest high. Monday was the coldest President’s Day on record, also setting new marks in the same categories. Tuesday morning’s low of 17 below broke the Feb. 16 record.

Today’s high was predicted to be 8 degrees, which would break the Feb. 16 record of 10 degrees.

Several more records for cold temperatures have been broken statewide over the past three days.