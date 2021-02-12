Traveling in Kansas during the cold snap? State recommends checking this site first

The National Weather Service is predicting inches of snow coming to the Wichita area from Sunday through Monday. National Weather Service

Officials are urging Kansans to avoid traveling during the harsh winter weather that has descended on the Sunflower State and will linger into next week.

But, if travel is required, the Kansas Department of Transportation recommends using KanDrive.org to see how snow and wind have affected highways.

“For the safety of both motorists and our workers, we would encourage the public to limit travel,” KDOT Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Frye said in a news release Friday. “These conditions can be life-threatening for travelers.”

The extreme cold limits the effectiveness of liquid salt brines and granular salts used to treat the roads, KDOT said. And any snow or ice melting could “refreeze within minutes.”

The National Weather Service’s Wichita branch predicts the wind chill for southeast, central and south-central Kansas to be between minus 10 and minus 20 on Friday. The wind chill could reach minus 30 early next week, the NWS says.

KDOT says the 20-plus mph winds being predicted could blow snow back on the road and affect visibility despite their efforts to clear the highways.

There’s already some snow on the ground, but the NWS is predicting more will arrive.

Less than 1 inch of snow was forecast for central Kansas on late Friday afternoon; and trace amounts could happen in south-central Kansas, which includes Wichita.

“Accumulating snow is likely over the weekend and into early next week, especially Sunday into Monday when several inches of snow will be possible,” the NWS said. “Another chance of snow is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.”

The NWS says “actual air temperatures may fall as low as 10 to 15 below by early Tuesday morning.”

On KanDrive.org, you can find filters to check for wrecks, cameras and road conditions.

Snow removal efforts in Wichita can also be tracked at wichita.gov. Click on “Get Information” and then “Public Works & Utilities.” That will bring up a page that has an option to click on “Snow Removal,” under “Streets.”

Dangerous wind chills of 15 to 30 below are expected today thru Tuesday. Take a moment to make sure you are prepared. #kswx pic.twitter.com/VNPjKix3Mo — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) February 12, 2021