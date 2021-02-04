‘A week of extreme winter temperatures’: Kansas forecast includes weekend snow chance

Following a chance for snow over the weekend, Kansans can expect cold temperatures next week.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management said in a news release on Thursday that “bitter winter temperatures are in the forecast for Kansas.”

“The state’s weather forecasts indicate a week of extreme winter temperatures, beginning Saturday,” Kansas emergency management officials wrote in the release. “Temperatures for much of next week will range from the teens and mid-20s to low 30s across the state with overnight temperatures dropping to single digits.”

In Wichita, the NWS forecasts a chance of rain and snow all day Saturday. The chance of precipitation is 30%. The high temperature will be around 43 degrees with wind gusts of up to 26 mph.

Temperatures turn much colder starting Monday, which has an NWS forecasted high of 26 degrees in Wichita. The temperature is not expected to get above freezing until at least after Thursday. Overnight lows during that span are predicted to reach the single digits. Wind chills during that time could be as low as negative 20 degrees.

Northern Kansas could see 1-3 inches of snow on Saturday, according to the weather service, but the storm track and snow amounts remain uncertain.

“I know we’re all tired of staying indoors because of the coronavirus, but with temperatures like these, it’s a good idea to stay inside as much as possible and only go out if you really need to,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “If you have to work outside, dress warm, don’t work alone and take frequent warming breaks. Now would be a good time to check your home and auto emergency kits to make sure they are up-to-date.”