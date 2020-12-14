Wintry storm could drop an inch of snow on Wichita on Tuesday

Wichita could get around an inch of snow on Tuesday, potentially affecting the afternoon commute.

“Light snow is expected to impact the region Tuesday through Tuesday evening,” the National Weather Service said in a Monday morning hazardous weather outlook. “The greatest potential for at least one inch of snow accumulation will be generally along and west southwest of a line extending from Russell to Great Bend, to Wichita to Sedan.”

Forecasters with the weather service predict a 60% chance of precipitation in Wichita on Tuesday. Snow is likely before 1 p.m. and again after 5 p.m., with a rain-snow mix in between. The high temperature will be near 35 degrees.

The snow is expected to continue with a 30% chance before midnight. The overnight low temperature will be around 23 degrees, so daytime rain and snow could freeze on roads.

The NWS Wichita forecast was current as of noon Monday.

The forecast follows 0.4 inches of snowfall recorded Sunday at the NWS office near Eisenhower National Airport in west Wichita. That storm came days after record-tying heat on Wednesday of 67 degrees.