Wrecks add up in wintry weather; Wichita police activate accident reporting plan

Wichita police reported several wrecks on Kellogg between I-135 and Rock on Thursday morning.

“We’ve had lots of accidents today,” a 911 emergency communications dispatcher said. “All the highways are pretty slick.”

The wrecks are happening amid wintry weather and led the Wichita Police Department to put the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan into effect.

The plan calls for anyone involved in a non-injury accident to exchange information with the other driver and fill out an accident report at the nearest QuikTrip, Kwik Shop, online at wichitapolice.com, through the WPD mobile App or at any police substation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

“If there are injuries, the vehicles cannot be moved, or alcohol use is suspected, then call 911 and officers will respond to the accident,” the WPD tweeted around 8 a.m.

Roughly one-tenth of an inch of precipitation was recorded through 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly four-tenths of an inch of precipitation dropped there on Wednesday after rainfall started that afternoon.

