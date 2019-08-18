About 140 rail cars on two trains derailed as storm brought strong winds to Kansas

Kansas weather: Two trains, 140 rail cars derail in Walton Two trains and about 140 rail cars derailed from railroad tracks near Walton, KS, in Harvey County. The National Weather Service said thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday morning hit Kansas. (Aug. 18, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two trains and about 140 rail cars derailed from railroad tracks near Walton, KS, in Harvey County. The National Weather Service said thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday morning hit Kansas. (Aug. 18, 2019)

Two BNSF trains derailed in a Harvey County town late Saturday night as a storm brought strong winds to central Kansas.

The two trains derailed near Walton, with about 90 rail cars derailed on one train and about 50 on the other, according to a local storm report from the National Weather Service. The derailments were reported at around 11:56 p.m. and were listed as thunderstorm wind damage.

“The rail cars were all empty and many were double stacked,” the NWS said. “No injuries were reported.”

Wind gusts overnight measured as high as 67 mph at Newton’s airport. Over 2 inches of rain were recorded in Hesston.

