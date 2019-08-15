Storm may bring hail, damaging winds, flooding and tornado chance to Kansas, NWS says

Learn about the different types of thunderstorms Learn the difference between all the different types of thunderstorms from single cell storms, multi-cell clusters, squall lines, and supercells. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn the difference between all the different types of thunderstorms from single cell storms, multi-cell clusters, squall lines, and supercells.

A storm moving through Kansas may bring dangerous weather to the central part of the state Thursday evening.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Wichita predict a risk for severe thunderstorms across central Kansas before it moves to the south-central and southeast parts of the state.

The threat includes “the potential for very large hail in excess of two inches in diameter and damaging winds to 75 mph. A brief tornado is also possible until dark,” forecasters said in a hazardous weather outlook issued at around 4 p.m. Heavy rain may bring localized flooding.

The greatest severe weather risks are in central and northeast Kansas before 10 p.m. As the storm moves south and east, the risk includes smaller hail — up to the size of a quarter — and damaging winds of 60-70 mph with minor lowland flooding.

In Wichita, the NWS predicts a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Wind gusts in the city could reach 25 mph. City officials said in a tweet that stormwater crews will be on call to respond.

Photos and videos of storms and damage can be submitted to The Eagle online at www.kansas.com/customer-service/submit-photo/.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.