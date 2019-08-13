Weather News
20 semis reportedly blown over across Ellis County, I-70 closed as storm hits Kansas
A portion of the interstate in northwest Kansas has been closed after a storm has blown over multiple semis and power lines.
Ellis County dispatchers said 20 semis had reportedly been blown over across the county and the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a high voltage power line blown over semis, according to a National Weather Service local storm report. The interstate highway has been closed.
“I-70 is closed between Wakeeney and Hays due to powerlines down and semi trucks blowing over because of the storm,” Trooper Tod Hileman said in a tweet. “I don’t know about secondary roads but it is likely they are shut down also.”
The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Ellis County had “suffered severe storm damage.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
