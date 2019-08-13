20 semis reportedly blown over across Ellis County, I-70 closed as storm hits Kansas

File photo

A portion of the interstate in northwest Kansas has been closed after a storm has blown over multiple semis and power lines.

Ellis County dispatchers said 20 semis had reportedly been blown over across the county and the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a high voltage power line blown over semis, according to a National Weather Service local storm report. The interstate highway has been closed.

“I-70 is closed between Wakeeney and Hays due to powerlines down and semi trucks blowing over because of the storm,” Trooper Tod Hileman said in a tweet. “I don’t know about secondary roads but it is likely they are shut down also.”

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Ellis County had “suffered severe storm damage.”

ROAD CLOSURE:

I-70 is CLOSED in both directions between WaKeeney and Hays because of downed power lines and overturned semis blocking the roadway. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/VjRm9oJx4y — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) August 14, 2019 I-70 is closed between Wakeeney and Hays due to powerlines down and semi trucks blowing over because of the storm. I don’t know about secondary roads but it is likely they are shut down also. — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) August 14, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.