Tornadoes and hail up to the size of hen eggs are possible in Wichita area, NWS says

Update, 3 p.m.:

The National Weather Service office in Dodge City has received reports of a tornado in Edwards County.

The reports came from a storm chaser and a trained spotter, who both reported a tornado on the ground at around 2:40 p.m. about 10 miles northwest of Kinsley.

Original story:

Weather forecasters predict large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes are possible in south-central Kansas Tuesday afternoon and night.

“At this time, the greatest risk of severe weather looks to be focused along and south of a line from Hutchinson to Cassoday,” the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook. “Across that area, large hail up to hen egg size, damaging winds of 60 to 75 mph, and a few tornadoes will be possible.”





North of that line, wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of a half dollar are possible. Flash flooding from thunderstorms will also a concern across the area, weather service meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for several Kansas counties through 10 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/d0PuAJE6mI — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) June 18, 2019

In Wichita, the weather service forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and an 80 percent chance for rain Tuesday night. Some of the storms could be severe.

