Weather News
Tornadoes and hail up to the size of hen eggs are possible in Wichita area, NWS says
How does hail get to be so big?
Update, 3 p.m.:
The National Weather Service office in Dodge City has received reports of a tornado in Edwards County.
The reports came from a storm chaser and a trained spotter, who both reported a tornado on the ground at around 2:40 p.m. about 10 miles northwest of Kinsley.
Original story:
Weather forecasters predict large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes are possible in south-central Kansas Tuesday afternoon and night.
“At this time, the greatest risk of severe weather looks to be focused along and south of a line from Hutchinson to Cassoday,” the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook. “Across that area, large hail up to hen egg size, damaging winds of 60 to 75 mph, and a few tornadoes will be possible.”
North of that line, wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of a half dollar are possible. Flash flooding from thunderstorms will also a concern across the area, weather service meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for several Kansas counties through 10 p.m.
In Wichita, the weather service forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and an 80 percent chance for rain Tuesday night. Some of the storms could be severe.
Photos and videos of storms and damage can be submitted to The Eagle online at www.kansas.com/customer-service/submit-photo/.
Comments