Tornado watch issued for Wichita and central Kansas. Apple-sized hail likely, NWS says

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Wichita area and much of central Kansas through Tuesday night.

The watch runs through 10 p.m., and the weather service says a few tornadoes are likely. Scattered wind gusts may reach up to 70 mph, and scattered hail up to the size of an apple is likely.

Meteorologists warn that any rain will add to the widespread river flooding throughout the region, The Eagle reported.

The predicted storms come during an unusually wet May for Kansas.

In Wichita, this is the second-wettest May on record since 1888, the weather service has said. The city has received 12.59 inches of rainfall at Eisenhower National Airport, less than an inch short of 13.4 inches received in May 2008 — the wettest May on record.

“Kansas is facing historic flooding due to record rainfall during the month of May,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. “We continue to monitor this serious situation and work closely with our local, state and federal partners to ensure Kansans impacted by flooding have the resources and support they need. At times like this, it is critical that we put safety first and heed warnings from local officials. We must also look out for our friends and neighbors who are facing many challenges.”

Kelly has declared states of disaster in 49 of 105 Kansas counties due to flooding and has asked President Donald Trump for an emergency declaration. Emergency declarations authorize state and federal governments to assist local emergency crews with resources and personnel for response and recovery operations.

Counties included in the declaration are: Allen, Anderson, Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Comanche, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Doniphan, Elk, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jefferson, Kingman, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Montgomery, Morris, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Riley, Rush, Saline, Sumner, Wabaunsee, Wilson and Woodson.

Widespread river flooding is expected to continue through the week. More information on travel alerts for flooded highways is available online from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Officials have started releasing water from some state lakes and reservoirs as water levels rise. At Perry Lake, where 5,000 cubic feet of water per second is being released, the rate would fill an Olympic-size swimming pool in less than 18 seconds, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.