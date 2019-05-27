Boy rescued after he was swept away by floodwater while riding bike, Kansas police say

Search and rescues at Fall River Lake in Kansas The Kansas Wildlife Parks & Tourism is conducting search and rescue operations at Fall River Lake. (May 25, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Wildlife Parks & Tourism is conducting search and rescue operations at Fall River Lake. (May 25, 2019)

One boy rescued another boy who was swept away by floodwater Sunday afternoon, Kansas police said.

Park City police officers were called at around 3 p.m. to a reported submersion at Hap McLean Park, the department said in a Facebook post. Chisholm Creek passes through that area.

“Witnesses said a 12-year-old boy had ridden his bicycle around the closed gate at the low water bridge, near the park’s entrance at Hydraulic,” police said. “The rapid and deep water swept the boy away from his bicycle and down the swollen creek.

“A 16-year-old boy saw what happened, and ran to an overhanging limb some 100 yards downstream. He was able to grab onto the 12-year-old and pull him from the water.”

Paramedics released the younger boy to a parent at the scene.