Tornadoes reported in Dickinson, Geary, Shawnee and Jackson counties in Kansas, NWS says

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Update, 6:45 p.m.:

The weather service has received three more reports of tornadoes in the Topeka area. Two reports were just north of Rossville in Shawnee County, and the third was in southwest Jackson County. All three reports were submitted between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m.

Original story:

The National Weather Service office in Topeka has received multiple reports of tornadoes in Dickinson and Geary counties Tuesday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 11 reports of tornadoes came in between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., according to NWS local storm reports. It is not immediately clear exactly how many official tornadoes touched down during that time span.

Among the reports were a tornado on the U.S. Army base at Fort Riley, a tornado just south of Milford Lake between Chapman and Junction City, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper reporting a rain-wrapped tornado along I-70, and a tornado east of Enterprise that snapped power poles.

As of that time Westar Energy, reported two power outages southeast of Enterprise affecting about 100 customers.

Photos and videos of storms and damage can be submitted to The Eagle online at www.kansas.com/customer-service/submit-photo/.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.