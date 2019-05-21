Heavy rains expected to ‘aggravate’ flooding throughout the day, NWS Wichita warns

Aerial views of the widespread flooding in south-central Kansas Drone video of floodwaters in Sumner, Cowley and Butler counties. (May 8, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drone video of floodwaters in Sumner, Cowley and Butler counties. (May 8, 2019)

Heavy rains are expected to “aggravate the flooding situation” in central, south-central and southeast Kansas throughout Tuesday, according to the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.

“Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue for most of today,” the Hazardous Weather Outlook says. “While some thunderstorms may produce penny-sized hail and 40 to 50 mph winds, the greatest threat is that of heavy rains...”

This rain comes after the greater Wichita area received between 3 and 5 inches of rain Monday and through the night, NWS forecaster Roger Martin told the Eagle. South-central Kansas received between 4-7 inches of rain, he said.

The heaviest rainfall hit in areas along and east of the turnpike, Martin said.

Wichita and the surrounding areas are under a flood warning, while southeast Kansas is under a flash-flood warning.

Moderate to heavy rains will occur thru this afternoon & would no doubt aggravate the flooding situation. pic.twitter.com/tP3aZHkTb7 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 21, 2019

Martin said the heaviest rain fell over the last 24 hours, and it is expected to start winding down.

Still, “it won’t take much for additional flooding,” he said.

Scattered rain and showers are expected to bring no more than half an inch to an inch of water today, Martin said.

In Wichita, Dave Davis with Plumbing Pros has “never seen anything like this” and he’s extremely busy fixing sump pumps.





“What’s great is that people are finding out if their basements ever leak because if it doesn’t leak now it never will,” he said.

Looking forward, Martin said area residents can expect some rain throughout the next five to seven days as we’re “still in a pretty active (weather) pattern.”