‘Large and violent tornado’ will pass by Kansas towns. Just 1 of 8 reported by NWS

Eight tornadoes have been reported in southwest Kansas as of 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service branch in Dodge City.

The weather service tweeted a series of warnings for multiple towns in the Dodge City area:

“Large tornado headed towards Ford,” the weather service tweeted at 9:10 p.m.





“Large tornado is imminent in Ford and will impact Windthorst, Spearville and Bellefonte,” was the update about nine minutes later.

“Windthorst and locations just south and east of Windthorst and into western Edwards county are in the path of a dangerous tornado,” the weather service tweeted at 9:36 p.m.

“Large and violent tornado will pass close to Kinsley or just south of Kinsley and then move towards Lewis and Belpre,” the National Weather Service said at 9:59 p.m.

“Tornado is imminent in Lewis,” the weather service said in an update about 14 minutes later.

The eight tornadoes reported by the weather service spanned a line across four counties and touched down within about an hour and a half of each other.

The first tornado was reported at around 8:37 p.m. in Meade County and briefly touched down, producing a debris cloud. A second tornado was reported at around 8:47 p.m. in Clark County.

Four more tornadoes were reported in Ford County.

The first of those touched down at around 9:06 p.m. about 3 miles north of Bloom and damaged a house. Another tornado touched down at around 9:08 p.m. about 4 miles north of Bloom and damaged a second house.

The next tornado touched down at around 9:11 p.m. about 6 miles north of Bloom, and another touched down at around 9:13 p.m. about 6 miles southwest of Ford. Both tornadoes caused damage to sheds.

Another tornado touched down at around 9:42 p.m. about 4 miles south of Windhorst and damaged another house.

The eighth tornado was reported at around 9:53 p.m. in Edwards County about 6 miles southeast of Windhorst. Reported damage included an overturned mobile home.

