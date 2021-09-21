State
Here’s what you need to know about qualifying for broadband, phone discounts in Kansas
Kansas families who are struggling to pay for phone or internet service amid other back-to-school costs can apply for assistance from the state through multiple programs, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission.
The assistance is intended to help people with lower incomes stay connected in the pandemic so they can continue to access health care, education, job searches and emergency help, as many services have moved online.
One option, called Lifeline, provides federal and state discounts up to $17.02 per month on phone service and broadband.
Household income must be at or below 135% of the poverty level in order to qualify for Lifeline. That’s about $1,448 for an individual and $2,980 for a family of four.
If your income doesn’t meet those requirements, you can also qualify if you already receive certain benefits, such as:
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Federal Public Housing Assistance (FHPA)
- Veterans Pension and Survivors Pension Benefit
- Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance
- Tribally-Administered Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
- Head Start Tribal Programs (only those meeting its income qualifying standard)
- The Food Distribution Program on Tribal Lands
Anyone who qualifies for Lifeline also qualifies for Emergency Broadband.
The $3.2 billion federal Emergency Broadband Benefit, launched last May in response to the pandemic. It offers a $50 per month discount of broadband. If eligible, you can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.
A household must meet one of the following requirements for the Emergency Broadband Benefit:
- Meet the criteria for the Lifeline program
- Receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020
- Meet the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program
Both programs offer additional discounts for subscribers living on tribal lands, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission.
You can apply for both programs directly through any participating provider in the state. Visit the Universal Service Administrative Company website to locate a company near you by inputting your zip code. Nearly 150 providers in Kansas are participating.
Visit the Kansas Corporation Commission’s website for more information about both Lifeline and the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
This story was originally published September 21, 2021 1:55 PM.
Comments