New Jersey woman, 18, killed when box truck rolls on I-70, Kansas Highway Patrol says

An 18-year-old New Jersey woman riding in a box truck Monday morning on Interstate 70 outside of Junction City died after the truck rolled onto its passenger side in the highway median.

Isabella L. Carroll, of Hackensack, New Jersey, was a passenger in the 2019 International Box Truck when it reportedly “traveled into the center median several times” for an “unknown reason” then rolled around 6:15 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The truck was in the westbound lanes at the time.

The 23-year-old Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, man driving the truck and another passenger, a 22-year-old man from Patterson, New Jersey, were hospitalized with what the KHP described as suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened about 18 miles east of Junction City, in Riley County.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 6:07 PM.