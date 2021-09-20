Kansas truck driver dead after truck rolls, crushes cab, Kansas Highway Patrol says

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 65-year-old truck driver died Monday after his semi went off of Kansas Highway 99 in a one-lane construction zone and rolled, crushing the cab.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Richard Wilson of Americus “tried to overcorrect” when the Freightliner semitractor pulling a trailer went off of the highway. He died from his injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on K-99 southbound, less than a mile south of Trail Road in Chautauqua County, according to a KHP crash report.