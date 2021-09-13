State

Overland Park man, 50, dead after head-on crash with semi pulling trailer on I-70

A 50-year-old Overland Park man is dead after a weekend crash on Interstate 70 in Geary County.

Jon C. Nevins was driving a Kia four-door east on I-70 when he crossed the median into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a semi truck pulling a trailer around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Nevins was alone in the car when he died.

The KHP doesn’t know why he crossed into the westbound lanes.

The 39-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio, man driving the semi complained of pain from a possible injury but wasn’t taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the crash report.

The collision happened about seven miles east of Junction City.

