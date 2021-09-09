Colorado man killed in fiery semi crash on I-70 in northwest Kansas near Goodland

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 50-year-old Colorado man is dead after a fiery semi crash on Interstate 70 in Sherman County, about five miles east of Goodland.

Eskandar Farhadiyeh of Colorado Springs was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi westbound on I-70 when the truck left the road and went into a ditch, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. The semi overturned an unknown number of times and caught fire before it stopped rolling, the report says.

Farhadiyeh was alone in the truck. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday.