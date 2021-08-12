At least one person has died in a fiery, two-vehicle wreck near Chapman, KS: official

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a fatal, two-vehicle wreck Thursday near Chapman. Kansas Highway Patrol

At least one person is dead in a wreck that involved two vehicles fully engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon near Chapman, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol supervisor.

The wreck was reported at 12:26 p.m. on I-70 near Chapman, in Dickinson County.

The initial report was that it involved a commercial vehicle and was reported as a head-on wreck in the median, he said around 1:30 p.m. Officials knew at least one person died, he said.

Both directions of I-70 in that area are shut down, he said.

This is a fatal crash.



The @kshighwaypatrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) will be responding.



As always, if you witnessed the moments leading up to THIS or any crash, please contact the KHP. https://t.co/49RMxMzepm — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) August 12, 2021

