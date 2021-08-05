State

Salina woman, 49, dead after Mustang crashes into semi on Clay County KS highway

A 49-year-old Salina woman is dead after her car crashed into a semi in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it’s unclear why Kimberly S. Hinkle hit the 2022 Freightliner as she was driving a 2002 Mustang westbound on U.S. 24. The truck was driving eastbound at the time.

The crash was reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday. The 23-year-old Independence, Missouri, man driving the semi and his 22-year-old passenger, who is from Leavenworth, complained of possible injuries, according to a KHP report.

Clay County is about 130 miles north of Wichita.

Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
