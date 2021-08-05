Salina woman, 49, dead after Mustang crashes into semi on Clay County KS highway

A 49-year-old Salina woman is dead after her car crashed into a semi in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it’s unclear why Kimberly S. Hinkle hit the 2022 Freightliner as she was driving a 2002 Mustang westbound on U.S. 24. The truck was driving eastbound at the time.

The crash was reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday. The 23-year-old Independence, Missouri, man driving the semi and his 22-year-old passenger, who is from Leavenworth, complained of possible injuries, according to a KHP report.

Clay County is about 130 miles north of Wichita.