Kansas is a national leader for renewable energy production

In 2020, Kansas created more electricity from renewable energy than any other state in the nation, except Iowa. This prevented 19.3 million metric tons of carbon emissions.

“Clean Power Annual proved Kansas’ renewable energy portfolio is growing, and this is only the beginning,” said George Stafford, of Boost Kansas, a local initiative of the American Clean Power Association. “The state’s geographic location, unique landscape, and statewide pro-renewable energy policies all help attract new businesses and increased renewable energy development.”

Renewable energy powers 43% of Kansas’ electricity and the state generated more energy from wind turbines than any other source, according to a recent report by the American Clean Power Association.

“Renewable energy is powering Kansas’ economy,” Stafford said. “This report does not simply highlight numbers, it highlights a growing economy and robust industry that is contributing to communities across the state.”

Across the U.S., there is enough wind and solar energy to power 50 million homes, which accounts for more than a third of the nation’s houses. In Kansas, renewable energy generates enough energy to power 2.8 million homes, which is more than the state currently has.

Renewable energy developments have created over 3,000 jobs and account for $12.7 billion in investment in the state. Kansas farmers and ranchers were paid $32.3 million in land lease payments.

