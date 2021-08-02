Kansas man drowns after he enters Lake of the Ozarks near bar and disappears, cops say

Elwood, Kansas, resident Cornelious Anderson drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after security at Shady Gators Bar and Grill saw him enter tbe water, Missouri police say. Screengrab from Google.

A 20-year-old drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after going into water near a popular bar, police say.

Elwood, Kansas, resident Cornelious Anderson was seen by security workers at Shady Gators entering the water Saturday night and disappearing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Shady Gators is a waterfront bar and grill near Lake Ozark.

Anderson was missing until his body was found Monday morning and taken to a local funeral home, police say.

Elwood is a small city across the Missouri River from St. Joseph, Missouri.

This was the fifth drowning in July for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, which covers Lake of the Ozarks and counties in the central area of the state.