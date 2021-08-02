State

Silver Alert: Authorities looking for missing Garden City woman, 76, with dementia

Virginia Rae Green, 76
Virginia Rae Green, 76 Courtesy photo Kansas Bureau of Investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Finney County woman with dementia who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Authorities say 76-year-old Virginia Rae Green of Garden City is likely driving a 2014 red Ford Escape with Kansas tag 494 KVD. Her whereabouts and where she might be headed are unknown, according to a news release.

Green was last seen at her home in Garden City on Sunday. She is about 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and has a scar on the side of her right eyebrow near her temple.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300 immediately.

Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service