Silver Alert: Authorities looking for missing Garden City woman, 76, with dementia

Virginia Rae Green, 76 Kansas Bureau of Investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Finney County woman with dementia who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Authorities say 76-year-old Virginia Rae Green of Garden City is likely driving a 2014 red Ford Escape with Kansas tag 494 KVD. Her whereabouts and where she might be headed are unknown, according to a news release.

Green was last seen at her home in Garden City on Sunday. She is about 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and has a scar on the side of her right eyebrow near her temple.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300 immediately.