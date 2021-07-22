Cause of gas explosion in Ellsworth County in central Kansas unknown, official says

Fire caused by a natural gas leak in rural Ellsworth County.

Northern Natural Gas, which had a gas leak near Lyons in Rice County last week, had a gas explosion in the county to the north on Thursday.

Last week’s leak was a storage well, which ruptured while maintenance was being done, sending natural gas and water molecules to shoot into the sky. This time it was in rural Ellsworth County, on one of the multiple gas lines that run from Texas to the upper Midwest, according to spokesperson Joanna Dewald.

“There is no risk of this type of leak in any town that we know of,” she said. “This was an isolated incident, we shut off the section of pipe that was impacted and we don’t expect any issues.”

The rupture was reported at 1:30 p.m. and the fire was extinguished at 3:20 p.m. No one was injured.

“The gas has been shut off to the location that requires repair,” she said.

Ellsworth County emergency manager Keith Haberer said it happened 10 to 15 miles north of the city of Ellsworth in a pasture. Initial first responders said the flames went 300 feet in the air, he said.

View from the KICT radar and satellite at 115 pm CDT, picking up the intense heat of the pipeline explosion in northern Ellsworth county. Satellite temperature of 127 degrees celsius. (correction to time of earlier tweet). #kswx pic.twitter.com/cuOfjyA75h — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) July 22, 2021

The explosion is under investigation, Dewald said. “We don’t know the cause currently.” When asked if the incidents were related, she said: “Absolutely not.”

After the gas leak in Rice County, a gas spokesperson said measurements taken near the edge of Lyons didn’t detect any levels of sulfur or natural gas. About people’s complaints of a smell, Mike Loeffler said it is likely sulfur that forms in the Arbuckle Formation, where the well is located.

“I can’t tell you what they were smelling, but what they likely were [smelling] was the sulfur [that forms in the] Arbuckle (Formation), which is where the well was completed in, would have trace amounts or low levels of sulfur,” Loeffler said.

He said the levels of sulfur wouldn’t be harmful.

Local residents disagreed with that assessment almost immediately.

“It’s giving me a headache the smell is so bad,” one person said in a Lyons community Facebook group. “I can’t imagine how it’s like for those of u closer to it.”