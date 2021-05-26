Double-fatal, head-on crash in southeast Kansas happened as truck crossed center line

. Wichita Eagle file photo

State troopers reported a double-fatal crash in southeast Kansas.

Emergency crews were called at around 2:19 p.m. Wednesday to a wreck on U.S. 59 in Labette County near 22000 Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report that a 2001 Ford F-150 pulling a SAM’s trailer crossed the center line, striking a 2010 Ford Escape head-on.

The F-150 driver, Jason Clay Hopkins, 43, of Parsons, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 41-year-old Parsons woman who was a passenger was taken to Labette Health with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Escape was also pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified in the KHP report as Robert L. Rowe, 67, of Oswego.