State

Kansas deputy avoids head-on crash on highway, video shows

Video released Wednesday showed the close call a Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office deputy had when the driver of another vehicle nearly caused a head-on collision.

The deputy was forced him to swerve into a ditch to avoid the crash, damaging his patrol vehicle and sending him to a hospital.

The deputy has since been released from Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems.

Officers are still looking for the driver of the black GMC Envoy that was involved. It happened Monday on Highway 9.

“The Deputy avoided a head on collision by entering the north ditch causing extensive damage to his patrol vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “The driver of the Envoy did not stop and render aid.”

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service