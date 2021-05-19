Kansas deputy avoids head-on crash on highway, video shows

Video released Wednesday showed the close call a Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office deputy had when the driver of another vehicle nearly caused a head-on collision.

The deputy was forced him to swerve into a ditch to avoid the crash, damaging his patrol vehicle and sending him to a hospital.

The deputy has since been released from Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems.

Officers are still looking for the driver of the black GMC Envoy that was involved. It happened Monday on Highway 9.

“The Deputy avoided a head on collision by entering the north ditch causing extensive damage to his patrol vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “The driver of the Envoy did not stop and render aid.”