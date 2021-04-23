U.S. Fish and Wildlife gives $4 million to conserve Kansas wetlands

Sandhill cranes roost for the night at the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge in this October 29, 2017 photo. The Wichita Eagle

Ducks Unlimited, a national conservation nonprofit, received more than $4 million to conserve Kansas wetlands Friday.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall announced that the Department of Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded the grant — a $2 million grant and $2.03 million match in funding — to help conserve Kansas bird populations and wetlands.

“Kansas has some of the most magnificent wildlife and wetlands in the country, and conservation efforts must be a priority in our great state,” Marshall said in a news release. “These dollars are an important part of the Department of Interior’s conservation efforts so the next generation of Kansans can experience the great outdoors.”

The conservation efforts will be undertaken by Ducks Unlimited on 4,162 acres across all 105 Kansas counties.

The grant was approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Migratory Bird Conservation Commission. The grant is part of the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, which aims to increase bird populations and wetland habitats while helping local economies and pastimes, like hunting, fishing, bird watching, and family farms and ranches, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

