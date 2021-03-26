Wichita woman killed in double-fatality crash, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says

The Wichita Eagle

Two people are dead, including a Wichita woman, after a fatal crash Friday morning in Cowley County.

The accident happened on K-15 when a Chevrolet Tahoe left the road and rolled before stopping in a ditch, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Tracy L. Carr, 46, of Tulsa, the driver, and Lindsey Nicole Nightengale, 41, of Wichita were ejected from the SUV and died at the scene, according to the release.

Michael Clark, 40, of Tulsa, another passenger, was taken to South Central Kansas Medical Center for his injuries.