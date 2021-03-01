Last chance for Kansas bird watchers? These species will soon be leaving the state

As Kansas warms from the bitter Arctic blast a few weeks ago, these next few weeks are residents’ last chance to try and spot these unique birds before they fly back north in search of nesting ground and new birds move to take their place.

Each year, Quivira National Wildlife Refuge in south-central Kansas attracts thousands of birds to its unique salt marshes and prairie land.

With 45 miles of public roads in and around the refuge, including a 15-mile-long Auto Tour Route with several places to stop and walk around, finding and spotting these birds should make for a challenging and educational pastime. The tour starts at the Quivira Visitor Center, at 1434 NE 80th St. in Stafford, Kansas.

There are also several short hiking trails, although the entire refuge is open for foot traffic, for those that are able.

“These species will disappear over the next several weeks, but when exactly depends on if we continue having warm, springtime feeling weather,” said Bob Gress, former director of the Great Plains Nature Center and a Wichita birder. The birds will likely be in the state for the next couple of weeks, but after that is harder to predict because of the weather.

Despite their name, these brown spotted owls are most well known for their erratic flight, with stiff beats of their round wings.

“They fly like butterflies, sort of bobbing around,” Gress said.

Bonus points if you’re able to spot their short ear tufts, but you’ll likely need a set of binoculars. The best time to observe these birds is on the wildlife drive starting about a half-hour before sunset, until dusk. Keep in mind, the refuge closes an hour and a half after sunset, so don‘t get stuck in the park.

Probably one of the most easily recognizable birds as our national emblem, the refuge is home to about 40 Bald Eagles right now. Most of these will leave in a few weeks, but a few will stay and have already begun incubating or raising their young.

Playful birds, Bald Eagles have been known to play with sticks or plastic bottles, passing them back and forth mid-air in a fun, game-like manner. But don’t leave any trash in the refuge, as it’ll cause birds more harm than good and remember to pack it in, pack it out.

Right now, there are thousands of these white geese at the refuge, according to Gress. Try and spot their “grinning patch,” a black line along their bill that gives the birds an unimpressed-looking smile.

A few of these very tall and broad cranes still linger at the refuge, according to Gress. With slate gray bodies and red-topped heads, these elegant birds are known for their dancing and singing skills.

Their loud, trumpet-like call is unique to the birds because of their long, coil-shamed windpipes that allow them to have a lower pitch and harmonize.

These gray and white-colored hawks have a flat owl-like face and fly similarly to the Short-eared owl. The distinction from the owl is their v-shaped wings and white patch at the base of the tail.

Help us cover your community through The Eagle's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on the effects of climate change in the Midwest, and to support new reporters. Donate to support local news