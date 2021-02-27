More details in Kansas wreck that killed three people, injured two children

. Wichita Eagle file photo

The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a two-vehicle wreck that killed three people and dogs, as well as injured two children on Friday in Marion County.

The two children — a 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, both from Salina — were taken to Wesley Medical Center. A hospital spokesperson did not immediately respond Saturday to The Eagle’s request for an update on their conditions.

“They don’t believe they are life-threatening though, but they are significant enough to get them down to Wichita,” Trooper Ben Gardner said.

The wreck was reported at around 12:10 p.m. Friday on U.S. 56 near Hillsboro.

The children were riding in car seats in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 30-year-old Nathan D. Puett of Salina, who died in the wreck, troopers said.

The KHP crash log says Puett was driving eastbound and crossed over the center line, hitting a 2000 Ford F150 head on. James Potter, who was driving the truck, and passenger Jody Potter were both killed. The Potters — ages 70 and 61 and from Emporia — were pulling an enclosed trailer with greyhound dogs, troopers said.

Three greyhound dogs were killed in the wreck, Gardner said.

Relatives who were following the pickup said there were up to 20 greyhound dogs in the trailer and the ones that survived took off after the wreck, he said.

The Greyhound Hall of Fame is in Abilene, which is in the neighboring county of Dickinson.

“There are a lot of breeders ... in and around these surrounding counties,” Gardner said.