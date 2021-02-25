One person died in a seven-vehicle crash in Topeka. Here’s what caused it:

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A 29-year-old Manhattan woman was killed in a seven-vehicle crash on I-70 in Topeka on Wednesday after metal pipes fell off the back of a semi, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at around 4:20 p.m. after a “load securement” failed on a semi driven eastbound on I-70 by a 38-year-old Missouri man. The failure caused large metal pipes to go over a concrete barrier wall and into the westbound lanes.

One pipe struck a westbound Ford SUV and then landed on top of a Kia Forte driven by Brooke Rees. A Ford pickup was unable to stop and hit Rees’ car, the patrol said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicles also hit the metal pipes. None of the other six drivers and eight passengers involved in the crash were injured.