Two dead and 8-year-old girl injured in crash near Salina, official says

Two people are dead and an 8-year-old girl is left with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Ottawa County in north-central Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Thomas Huiett, 96, of Salina was driving south in the northbound lanes of US-81 in a 2020 Ford Escape when the Escape hit a vehicle in the passing lane, according to a report on the KHP crash log. Troopers were called at 7:02 p.m., according to the log. The other vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, was driven by Tasha Meitler, 30, of Delphos, who also died in the accident.

The injured 8-year-old in the Traverse was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, according to the report.

The accident happened about eight miles north of Salina.

