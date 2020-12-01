Kansas City, Kansas, school board votes to return to in-person classes in April

Students in the Kansas City, Kansas, school district won’t head back to the classroom until April, the board decided Tuesday night.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools board voted Tuesday to move the start of in-person classes to April.

Instead of returning in January, as the board previously decided on doing in October, students will return to in-person classes on April 5.

The district said on Twitter that instructional staff will return March 22.

The school district said more details on the change would be available Wednesday morning.

