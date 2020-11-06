13-year-old Kansas girl who was shot while at friend’s house later dies, official says

A 13-year-old Ashland girl is dead after being shot at a friend’s house on Friday afternoon, according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood.

The Ashland School District posted on Facebook that “several students were involved in an accident resulting in one of our students being taken to the hospital” and “unfortunately she passed away from her injury.” The shooting was reported at a home on the north side of Ashland at around 3:05 p.m., Underwood said in a news release.

“The shooting occurred while the 13-year-old was at a friend’s house along with four other juveniles,” Underwood said.