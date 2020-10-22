Some Kansans will lose seven weeks of unemployment benefits as state’s rate drops

Some Kansans will lose an additional seven weeks of unemployment benefits that were triggered by a high unemployment rate in the state, the Kansas Department of Labor announced.

The Extended Benefits program that offers an additional 13 weeks of unemployment will remain in effect. However, the federal labor department informed Kansas the state is no longer eligible for the additional High Unemployment Period under that program.

The shift means that applicants will now receive up to 13 weeks of unemployment, rather than the 20 weeks previously allowed.

The CARES Act allows for benefits up to 13 weeks through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. The state labor department is not allowed to make payments that fall outside of the 13 weeks. The agency has reached out to inform those who are impacted by the change.

However, Kansans who are losing the extra seven weeks of benefits might still be eligible to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a separate federal program that expands unemployment to workers who are self-employed or independent contractors -- the so-called “gig workers.”

Unemployed Kansans who are receiving the additional 13 weeks under the CARES Act will continue to see those payments.

The unemployment rate in Kansas in September was 5.9%, down from 6.9% in August but still well above the typical rate in 2019. However, the number of workers in the labor force also declined in September, according to the state labor department, which would lower the overall rate.

The Kansas unemployment rate has been steadily falling each month after its high of 11.9% in April as the pandemic took hold in the state.

Kansas has paid out over 2.8 million weekly claims totaling $2.1 billion, including federal programs, since the middle of March.

For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, visit www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.

