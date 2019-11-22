Wichita teen killed in Dickinson County wreck

A 19-year-old Wichita man was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Friday on U-77 in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that 50-year-old Humberto Cesar Contreras Ponce, of Wichita, was traveling in a 1999 Ford F-250 around noon when he left the roadway, went into a ditch and then overcorrected into oncoming traffic.

He hit a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 23-year-old Richard Aguilera, of Goddard. Aguilera’s passenger, Jacob Alexander Aguilera, was killed in the wreck.

A third vehicle struck the truck, but the driver wasn’t injured.

Cesar Contreras Ponce and Richard Aguilera were both taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.