Two people died and a third was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon on US-56 in McPherson County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Trooper Ben Gardner said he didn’t think the weather played a factor in the crash just west of Canton.

This story will be updated.

Death notification to family has been completed by @kshighwaypatrol Trooper.



May this family be surrounded with endless love and support. #TogetherUsAll https://t.co/UncfEuK7Bp — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 22, 2019

